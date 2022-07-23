LHT Price Tops $0.0012 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $62,316.63 and $4.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007171 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000866 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000238 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

