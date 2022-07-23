Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,702 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for approximately 1.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,898,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 911,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,238,000 after acquiring an additional 520,523 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 462,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $86.78 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

