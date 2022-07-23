Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $156.42 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

