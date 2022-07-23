Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,225 ($14.64) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid Dividend Announcement

National Grid stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

National Grid Profile

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.