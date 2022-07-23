Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $19.70 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for about 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $131.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.