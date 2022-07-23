Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

