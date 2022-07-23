Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,875 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up about 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

