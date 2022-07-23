Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $141.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.73.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.56. Life Storage has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $154.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.14.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.69%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

