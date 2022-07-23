Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,512,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after acquiring an additional 686,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,138,000 after buying an additional 84,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,720,000 after buying an additional 968,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $20.29 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 3.20.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

