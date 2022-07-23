Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.16

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.16 and traded as low as $45.13. Linamar shares last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIMAF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

