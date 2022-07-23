Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,986,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 154,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Lincoln National by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 298,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

