Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $367.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $264.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $252.56 and a 12 month high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 47.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

