Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $22.62 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

