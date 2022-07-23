LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.50.

LIVN opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $506,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $2,308,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

