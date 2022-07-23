LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.50.
LivaNova Stock Down 1.1 %
LIVN opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.66.
Institutional Trading of LivaNova
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth $506,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $2,308,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.