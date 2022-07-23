Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) CEO Sells $15,832.00 in Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $15,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,406,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Local Bounti Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE LOCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 52,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,997. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Local Bounti Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Local Bounti Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Local Bounti Company Profile
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Local Bounti (LOCL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.