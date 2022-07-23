Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) CEO Sells $15,832.00 in Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $15,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,406,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Local Bounti Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 52,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,997. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Local Bounti Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Local Bounti Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

