Locus Chain (LOCUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.94 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $72.94 million and $2.87 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

