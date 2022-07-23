Lossless (LSS) Reaches Market Cap of $10.52 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Lossless has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $599,894.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lossless has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

