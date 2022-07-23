Lossless (LSS) Reaches Market Cap of $10.52 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Lossless has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and approximately $599,894.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lossless has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016552 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032466 BTC.
Lossless Profile
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Lossless Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.