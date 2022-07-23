Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Jackson Hill Advisors LLC

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 9.2% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 1,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $195.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.76.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

