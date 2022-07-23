Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $408.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $304.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

