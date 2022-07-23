Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.19.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $991.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

