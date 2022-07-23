Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.41.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.94.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.1968913 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,088,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,272,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,048,217,135.82. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

