MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $253,546.37 and $12,942.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032603 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.