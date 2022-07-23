MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $253,546.37 and $12,942.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016876 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001847 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00032603 BTC.
About MakiSwap
MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap.
MakiSwap Coin Trading
