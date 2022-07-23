Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004478 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016706 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032546 BTC.
Mango Markets Coin Profile
Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mango Markets
Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.