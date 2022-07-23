Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Trading Down 2.6%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.35). Approximately 13,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 27,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.50 ($3.44).

Manolete Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £122.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.57.

Get Manolete Partners alerts:

Manolete Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Manolete Partners’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Manolete Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.38%.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.