Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Cowen

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $170.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.67.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $150.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.09 and its 200-day moving average is $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.