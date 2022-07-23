Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance
Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average is $158.30.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.
Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 694,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 466,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,639,000 after purchasing an additional 242,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,494,000 after purchasing an additional 175,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.
About Marsh & McLennan Companies
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
See Also
