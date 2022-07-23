Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average is $158.30.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 694,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 466,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,639,000 after purchasing an additional 242,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,494,000 after purchasing an additional 175,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.