Mask Network (MASK) Market Capitalization Hits $42.63 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Mask Network has a total market cap of $42.63 million and $20.58 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00006572 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,266.31 or 0.99993352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

