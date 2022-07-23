Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 214,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,828,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MA opened at $343.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.95.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

