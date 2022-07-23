Matson Money. Inc. Buys 48,196 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,471,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 9.7% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $262,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS:VLUE opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.