Matson Money. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,014 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $115,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.86 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.59.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.