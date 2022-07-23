McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Decreased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

MKC traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,095. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

