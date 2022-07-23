McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in McKesson were worth $27,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,560 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $330.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.14. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $192.38 and a 12-month high of $339.94.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

