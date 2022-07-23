Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 443 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $94.21 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.