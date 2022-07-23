Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.61.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

