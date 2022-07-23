Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $816.73 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $710.70 and a 200 day moving average of $855.46. The firm has a market cap of $846.45 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $851.79.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

