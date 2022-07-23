Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.39 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.02.

