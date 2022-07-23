Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

