Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,374,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,597,000 after buying an additional 89,781 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,911 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

