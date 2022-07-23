Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.24 and last traded at 0.24. 35,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 166,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.23.
Medaro Mining Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.50.
About Medaro Mining
Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.
