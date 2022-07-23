Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

MDT stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

