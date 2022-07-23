Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,694 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 3.4% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,314,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Medtronic by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. 48,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,013. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.