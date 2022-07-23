Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.56) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.56) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, March 25th.

MGGT stock opened at GBX 789.60 ($9.44) on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 430.30 ($5.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($10.11). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 779.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 764.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19,740.00.

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.24), for a total transaction of £69,353.56 ($82,909.22).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

