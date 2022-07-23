Membrana (MBN) Reaches Market Cap of $50,380.84

Membrana (MBN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $50,380.84 and approximately $16.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Membrana has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,095.63 or 0.99979553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Membrana

Membrana is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io.

Buying and Selling Membrana

