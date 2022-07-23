Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 277,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $90.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

