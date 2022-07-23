Merculet (MVP) Market Cap Hits $270,633.71

Merculet (MVP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $270,633.71 and $2,681.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Merculet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

