Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.50

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.50 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.48), with a volume of 2250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.87 million and a PE ratio of -10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 45.35.

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, data, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

