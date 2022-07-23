Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 8.7% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META stock opened at $169.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.32 and a 200-day moving average of $214.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $458.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on META shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

