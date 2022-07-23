Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.0383 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $44,731.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001025 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,485,786 coins and its circulating supply is 80,485,688 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.