Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,958,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

