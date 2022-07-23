Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 2,178 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.26. 1,110,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,500. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.88.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

